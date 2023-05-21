StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

