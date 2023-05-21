StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSS opened at $305.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.81.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

