StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,833 shares of company stock worth $51,272,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

