StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.86. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 511,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,053.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,053.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,757.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 144,179 shares of company stock worth $782,241. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after buying an additional 1,541,666 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also

