StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.86. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after buying an additional 1,541,666 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
