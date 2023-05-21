StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Boise Cascade Price Performance
BCC stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56.
Boise Cascade Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.
Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after purchasing an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,151,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,223 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.