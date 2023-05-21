StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of BKD stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Insider Activity

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $700.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $57,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.