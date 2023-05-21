StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CL King lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

