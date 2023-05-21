StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of ESP opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
