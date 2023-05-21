StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.85. 5,694,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

