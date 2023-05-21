StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $321.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $345.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.86.
About Kinsale Capital Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.