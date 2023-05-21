StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $321.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $345.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.86.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

