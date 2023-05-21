StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 5,965,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

