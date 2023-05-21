StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

OLO Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. OLO has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 185.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in OLO by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after buying an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

