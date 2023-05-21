StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

