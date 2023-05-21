StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSBK opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $35.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.
Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.40%.
Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
