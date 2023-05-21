StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.93. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $35.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

About Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

