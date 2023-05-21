StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $779.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at $467,054.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.