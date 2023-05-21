StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNTY. TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 32.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO George Boyan bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $54,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,027.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 20,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,767,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,159,372.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Boyan acquired 2,150 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $54,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,027.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 306.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

See Also

