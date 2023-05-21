StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOC Energy Trust (VOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.