StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

About VOC Energy Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

