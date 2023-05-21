StockNews.com Begins Coverage on West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded West Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at West Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $176,220. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

