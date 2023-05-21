StockNews.com Begins Coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $351.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

