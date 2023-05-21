StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

