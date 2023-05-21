StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.