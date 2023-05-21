StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.80.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.