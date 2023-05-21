StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.50%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 873,466 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,537,625,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.