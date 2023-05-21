StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

