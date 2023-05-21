StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. JOYY has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. JOYY had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

