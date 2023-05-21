StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.77. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

