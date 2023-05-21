StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.03.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.91 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.71. The firm has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart



Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

