STP Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. STP has a total market cap of $83.88 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006885 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020920 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025434 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018377 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,635.28 or 1.00146849 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.
About STP
STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.
