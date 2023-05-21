Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.43

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $138,709.05 and $2.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036221 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

