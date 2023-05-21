SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

