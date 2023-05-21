SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $336.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $338.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.