SVB Wealth LLC Sells 6,498 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.