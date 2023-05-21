Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 755,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after buying an additional 86,312 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.