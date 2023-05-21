TD Securities Cuts LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target to C$0.65

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPK. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LifeSpeak from C$2.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of LSPK stock opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. LifeSpeak has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.08. The stock has a market cap of C$24.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

