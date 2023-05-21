Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.7 %

TPX stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

