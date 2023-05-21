Terra Classic Price Down 1.6% This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $513.49 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003106 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001482 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,310,646,196 coins and its circulating supply is 5,875,120,276,732 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

