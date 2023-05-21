The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays cut The Gym Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
The Gym Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GYYMF opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gym Group (GYYMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.