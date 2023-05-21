The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut The Gym Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The Gym Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GYYMF opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

