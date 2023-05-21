The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1,726.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 964,789 shares of company stock worth $58,349,440. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

