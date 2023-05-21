The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $183.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.27.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.