Threshold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.48 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $272.19 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,908.59 or 0.99998342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,992,196.558561 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02787206 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,106,251.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.