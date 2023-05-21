Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$101.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$96.36.

TSE TD opened at C$82.27 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.40 and a 12 month high of C$97.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

