Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.80 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $129,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

