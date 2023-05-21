Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Transcat Stock Down 0.5 %

TRNS stock opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 95.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transcat by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Transcat by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Transcat by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

