Tribe (TRIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,061.18

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $146.47 million and approximately $123,061.18 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,574,634 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

