TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.19 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.19 billion and approximately $209.16 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006942 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003320 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003425 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003038 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,355,975,276 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.
