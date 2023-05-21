TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Insider Activity

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.