Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 107.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

About Tuniu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.