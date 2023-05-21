UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,975. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after buying an additional 105,907 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $206,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,385,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

