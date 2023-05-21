United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBSI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.