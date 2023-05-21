Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uniti Group

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Uniti Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 161,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 372,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 128,898 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

